Texas Longhorns Make Top-10 For Wide Receiver Recruit

After a busy offseason, including revamping their coaching staff and roster for the 2026 season, the Texas Longhorns aren't done looking to build their future.

Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff continue to be a force on the recruiting trail as now they have made the top-10 for Trenton Yancey, one of the top wide receiver recruits in the 2027 cycle, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Yancey hails from the Lone Star State, and landing one of the elite receiver prospects won't be easy, but Sarkisian and company are already building a deep class of skill players for the cycle.

Texas Recruits Texas Players

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Under Sarkisian, the Longhorns have had some of the top recruiting classes in the country, consistently turning out top-10 classes under his direction. Landing top talent around the country is a priority, but they are also a force when it comes to in-state recruits as well, which Yancey is.

The Duncanville, Texas native is the number 18 receiver in the country, and the number 23 prospect from the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports. With an ability to lineup in the slot or as an outside receiver, he uses elite acceleration and crisp route running to become a problem for opposing defenses.

The Longhorns are one of 10 teams to make the cutoff, and are joined by the: Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles, Kentucky Wildcats, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, SMU Mustangs, Oregon Ducks, and the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Longhorns already have a visit scheduled with the DFW prospect and he is expected to be at the Forty Acres on June 12-14. Luckily, they have a connection to Yancey, as current Longhorns receiver Daylan McCutcheon works out in the off-season with him, proving insight into daily life on the football team.

The 6-foot, 180-pound is a receiver is top-five at his position in the state, and would be a nice addition to the Longhorns current recruiting class, which currently ranks eighth in the country. That group is headlined by the number one receiver in the class, Easton Royal, a top-five overall recruit for 2027.

Battling to keep his commitment until signing day, the Longhorns are also looking to add other elite talent around him, and still have a top class, should his commitment be flipped. Yancey could do both of those things, and once again prove they are the dominant force when it comes to recruiting in the state of Texas.