Texas Longhorns Finalists for Four-Star WR Recruit

The Texas Longhorns have consistently proven themselves to be one of the dominant forces on the recruiting trail, consistently bringing in a top-10 class under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Already holding a commitment from the number one receiver in the 2027 cycle, Easton Royal, the Longhorns are continuing to try and bolster their wideout room and gather some of the top talent around the country.

As they look to continue that trend, and be another one of the top classes for the 2027 cycle, they will have to bring in some of the top talents in the class. They look to be doing just that though, as they have made the top-six for Alvin Mosley, one of the best receivers from the Lone Star State, per reports from 247Sports.

Rising Talent

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes a catch against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns became an offensive destination for players this off-season, landing some of the top offensive talent from the transfer portal to go along with quarterback Arch Manning. Now they hope to snowball that recruitment success to the high school level, landing some of the top skills players in the class.

After making the top-six for the elite receiver, the Longhorns will have plenty of in-state rivals to beat out, as well as some conference foes. The Houston Cougars, SMU Mustangs, TCU Horned Frogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Ole Miss Rebels also made the list. Fortunately for the Longhorns, they have a visit scheduled on June 12-14, while the Cougars and the Rebels are the only other teams on the list with a visit scheduled currently.

Mosley is a top-target for Sarkisian and his staff, including wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator Chris Jackson. The two have built a steady bond, with Mosley believing in the schools ability to develop him and help him continue his playing career to the next level, according to 247Sports.

There's no secret to why the Longhorns believe in Mosley either, with great speed and an ability to catch nearly anything thrown his way, he would be a quarterbacks best friend. He finished his junior season with 67 receptions for 1,138 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, while also adding190 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 carries for nine yards a rush, on the ground.

With still some time to go for the Rosharon, Texas native, the Longhorns have placed themselves in a good position to make a push for Mosley, and potentially increase their eighth ranked class for the 2027 cycle.