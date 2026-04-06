The LSU Tigers Are Making Strong Push to Flip Texas 5-Star WR

The Texas Longhorns are still in the process of building their 2027 recruiting class this offseason, as multiple big-time prospects are set to visit the Forty Acres this summer.

But at the same time, the Longhorns will have to continue strengthen the relationship with their current commits or risk losing them to other high-level programs. Most notable among these is Texas five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal, who has continued to take visits to other schools this offseason despite committing to the Longhorns this past November.

This isn't too surprising when considering that a ton of other recruits across college football typically still take visits even after committing, but Royal's latest stop should definitely be turning the heads of Texas fans who might be worried about him flipping his commitment.

Texas WR Commit Easton Royal Visits Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Royal took a visit to Baton Rouge last week to once again see the LSU Tigers and new head coach Lane Kiffin, who are joining other teams like Tennessee and Florida that are pushing for a commitment flip.

If there's any team that can quickly gain momentum with Royal, it's LSU. The Tigers have an easier pitch for Royal, who is a product of Brother Martin in New Orleans and could play near his hometown for an elite SEC program that's on the rise under Kiffin.

This latest visit feels significant. Royal already has an LSU official visit scheduled for May 28 but is clearly looking to see what Kiffin and staff have to offer by building a relationship across multiple trips to campus.

While some recruits might just take all of their scheduled official visits before staying committed to their original team, Royal appears to be doing his due diligence this offseason, which isn't great news for Texas fans.

In addition to visiting Kiffin once again, Royal has also worked out with LSU players like running back Harlem Berry and wide receiver Jabari Mack, who will no doubt be looking to do their part in convincing Royal to change his decision.

Take a look:

Easton Royal, Harlem Berry & Jabari Mack working out together 🐯



Flip SZN 😈



photo @goata_coach pic.twitter.com/kKmRXv27Bb — Jay (@Jayxce) February 17, 2026

LSU already has an elite 2027 recruiting class, but adding a local product like Royal to the fold would be the cherry on top for Kiffin and staff.

Royal is still committed to Texas but the rest of his recruitment will certainly be one to watch closely the rest of the offseason.

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