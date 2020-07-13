Texas Longhorns Make Top 5 List for Four-Star Tight End Demetrius Crownover

Four-star tight end Demetrius Crownover recently released his top five list of schools, including the Texas Longhorns.

Texas made the list along with Texas A & M, Ohio State, Baylor and Nebraska.

Crownover is the No. 8 tight end, No. 34 player in the state of Texas and No. 222 overall recruit in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: You don't even have to circle which player Crownover is when you watch him on film. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds he sticks out like a sore thumb on every play. He's so much bigger, stronger and faster than most of his 3A competition that he looks a little like a created player in a football video game. With that said, he's able to rely on his superior athleticism, size and strength to make plays at his current level of football, overwhelming most blockers and ball-carriers and simply reaching into the air to take the ball away when on offense. You can see potential for him to become a strong-side defensive end, especially if he continues to fill out his giant frame, but most have him playing tight end at the next level. His basketball background and big body should make him a matchup nightmare at the position as he continues to develop. He's going to be a bit of a project at the next level, but if he can polish his raw talent, he's got big-time potential.

