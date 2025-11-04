Texas Longhorns Making Strides with Major Recruiting Target After Win vs. Vanderbilt
The Texas Longhorns made a statement over the weekend, knocking off the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores, in which, for three quarters, the Longhorns dominated the Commodores, coming away with a 34-31 victory.
The commanding performance allowed for the Longhorns to skyrocket in the national rankings, with the latest AP Poll having Texas ranked as the No. 13 team in the country, leaping up seven spots after Saturday's win over Vanderbilt.
While the Longhorns battled to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive for the season and send a renewed message to the rest of the SEC, the Longhorns also found themselves making strides behind the scenes along the recruiting trail.
Florida State Commit Talks Longhorns After Visit to Austin
As for the Longhorns' big-time matchup against the Commodores, Texas hosted Florida State Seminoles commit linebacker Karon Maycock for an official visit over the weekend. As Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods reported, the linebacker was impressed with what he saw on the field from the Longhorns against the Commodores.
“(The highlight was) just watching all the players fly around to the ball, making plays on both sides of the ball, offense and defense,” Maycock said.
Maycock is a three-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Miami, Florida, native is ranked as the No. 50 player at his position and the No. 83 player out of the Sunshine State.
The linebacker committed to the Seminoles earlier this year, pledging to Mike Norvell's program back in February, selecting Florida State over in-state rival the Florida Gators and another SEC team in the Alabama Crimson Tide. Aside from the Longhorns, the three-star prospect is heavily sought after with offers from other top programs in Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Penn State.
As a junior, Maycock had a breakout season totaling 62 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, three pass break-ups, three sacks, and two forced fumbles in eight games, according to MaxPreps. With his production, it's no surprise to hear the excitement the Longhorns staff have, as the three-star recruit detailed conversations he had while on his visit.
“It was great,” Maycock said of his talks with the staff. “I love the coaches; they love me. We were just talking about football and where I fit in their scheme, and life after football. They talked to me about an Anthony Hill-type of role.”
While early signing day for the class of 2026 is about a month away, the Longhorns have two linebackers currently committed to their 2026 cycle, with five-star and top linebacker in the country, Tyler Atkinson, who committed back in July, and four-star Kosi Okpala, who also committed back in July. It would be no surprise if the Longhorns keep pursuing Maycock until signing day continues to work to flip the three-star prospect from his commitment to Florida State.