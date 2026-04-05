Texas Longhorns Media Just Gave Fans Exactly What They Wanted

The Texas Longhorns are halfway through spring practice, which means the team has had a chance to put together some impressive highlights on the field.

Fans will have to wait until the spring game on April 18 to see in-person for themselves what the 2026 roster has to offer, particularly when it comes to the talent of wide receiver Cam Coleman.

But thankfully, the Texas football media team continues to give fans a sneak peak at some of the team's practice highlights. And unsurprisingly, Coleman is right at the center of attention once again.

Cam Coleman's Touchdown Catch During Practice Goes Viral

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman during warm ups as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a recent spring practice in Austin, Coleman made a highlight-reel touchdown catch over true freshman cornerback Samari "Smoke" Matthews, who was draped all over him in coverage down the field.

It's unclear which quarterback was throwing to Coleman in the clip, but it really doesn't matter. Throw it up near his hands, and Coleman will make any quarterback look good.

Take a look:

While the catch from Coleman is impressive, perhaps the most interesting takeaway from the clip is how tight the coverage was from Matthews, who will only get better if he continues to cover Coleman in practice for the rest of the offseason. The Texas coaching staff really couldn't have asked for much better coverage from Matthews. It was simply just a terrific catch from one of the best wide receivers in college football.

Coleman has been far and away the team's No. 1 wide receiver during spring practice with Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V still working their way back from offseason surgery.

This has allowed other wide receivers like true freshmen Jermaine Bishop Jr., Kohen Brown and Chris Stewart to get some extra and much-needed reps along with Daylan McCutcheon and transfer Sterling Berkhalter.

But once the season begins, Arch Manning will have a slew of targets to choose from, with Coleman being the top option.

Considering the likely massive NIL number that Texas is paying him, this shouldn't come as a surprise. There's a reason that Coleman was arguably the most coveted player in the portal this offseason.

During his two seasons at Auburn, Coleman posted 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. This included four 100-yard receiving games and a slew of big-time catches.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.