Texas Longhorns Meet With 4-Star Texas A&M Cornerback Commit

No love has been lost between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies. The rivalry dates back more than a century, and after a hiatus on the gridiron, the competition has been rekindled with Texas' addition to the SEC.

The Longhorns are off to a 2-0 start in the SEC era, and now they are looking for a win in the recruiting grounds. However, one battle may be more difficult than expected.

Texas Longhorns Meet With 4-Star Texas A&M Commit CB Raylaun Henry

Texas cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey was seen meeting with four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry. The defensive back from Baltimore posted the image on his X account on Jan. 20, with the caption, "I appreciate you for coming out coach!!"

Henry is a highly regarded recruit who is listed as the No. 18 player in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports. According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, which aggregates a consensus for the industry, he ranks as the No. 8 cornerback, No. 2 player in Maryland, and No. 61 player overall. Rivals' Industry Ranking has a similar evaluation, listing Henry as a four-star prospect.

On Nov. 15, Henry committed to Texas A&M, freshly following an offer from the Longhorns on Oct. 28. The leaders in his recruitment process at that point were the Aggies, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

Evidently, his commitment to Texas A&M has not stopped UT from trying to build its relationship with the star cornerback from Saint Frances Academy. However, that does not mean the process of flipping his commitment will be easy, as Henry can be seen during the meeting, wearing a Texas A&M hoodie beneath his Under Armour All-American Game letterman jacket.

Image of Texas Longhorns cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey alongside Class of 2027 cornerback Raylaun Henry, a Texas A&M commit. | RaylaunHenry on X

Henry recently participated in both the Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl, an opportunity for him to earn recognition while competing among some of the top high school football players in America.

He stands out with his mobility as a defensive back and has displayed the ability to man up on an island with receivers on the outside. According to 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish, Henry does not "panic when the football is in the air, and will find ways to put himself in position to make plays at the catch point."

Listed at 6'1", Henry has the size to match up well with any opponent and make plays on the ball. This earned him recognition as a member of MaxPreps' 2024 Preseason All-American Team.

Ahead of the Under Armour All-American Game, Henry reiterated his commitment to Texas A&M, stating that he was "150% committed" to the Aggies. His name has only gotten hotter, though, as he stood out at the Overtime Nationals game against Corner Canyon High School.

Orphey's visit only emphasizes Texas' commitment to maintaining a relationship with Henry, though his commitment to Texas A&M seems to be strong. However, the Longhorns have been applying pressure this recruiting cycle, and things seem to be no different in their pursuit of Henry.