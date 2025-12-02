Texas Longhorns Might Have Found Their Tight End of the Future
The Texas Longhorns repeatedly relied on their tight ends to make big plays in their upset victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.
Tight end Jack Endries led the Longhorns’ tight end room, recording a season high of four receptions for 93 yards. He has been quarterback Arch Manning’s most consistently targeted tight end this season, proving himself capable of making big plays in crucial moments.
However, Endries wasn’t the only one in his position group to hear his name called over the big speaker on Saturday at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Freshman tight end makes huge fourth quarter play
Tight end Nick Townsend might not be a player that a lot of fans were familiar with prior to Texas’ matchup against Texas A&M. In fact, prior to this rivalry battle, he had tallied just one reception for no yardage gain.
However, his lack of previous exposure didn’t stop head coach Steve Sarkisian from designing a play that put Townsend in a position to score in one of the Longhorns’ biggest games up to that point in the season.
With the score reading 13-10, Texas looked to start the fourth quarter by extending its lead to two possessions. Thanks to a short pass that Endries turned into a 54-yard play to cap the third quarter, the Longhorns found themselves on the Texas A&M 2-yard line with 15 minutes and a huge opportunity in front of them.
This might be a moment where one would expect Manning or one of Texas’ running backs, such as Quintrevion Wisner or CJ Baxter, to muscle their way into the endzone.
Instead, they looked to Townsend, whose first career rushing attempt became a crucial touchdown against the Longhorns’ No. 3 ranked rivals. Endries was the first in the endzone to help the freshman celebrate the first big moment of his career, and just like that, Texas was up 20-10.
What to know about Townsend
Townsend hails from Houston, Texas, where he attended Dekaney High School and earned four-star status as a recruit.
While his exposure this season was limited, he could be expected to take on a bigger role in the next few years as he continues developing with the guidance of more experienced tight ends like Endries and Washington.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins identified Townsend as a player with a tight end frame that “runs like a big receiver.” This description could start to present itself more prominently in the future, making him a more frequently targeted pass catcher or rusher for the Longhorns.