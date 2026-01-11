Steve Sarkisian Now Has The Most Explosive Group Of Playmakers in College Football

Texas football just made two of the biggest moves of the offseason, signing the top wide receiver and one of the top running backs in the transfer portal: Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers. With the additions of two of the nation's most elite talents at their respective positions, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are looking troublesome for opponents next season.

In fact, with the team's latest signings and the talent they've been able to retain from this past year, Texas can make the argument that it will enter the 2026 season with the most explosive offense in college football.

Texas Now Boasts a Stacked Wide Receiver Room With Coleman

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The addition of Coleman opens the opportunity for Texas to operate with one of the nation's best wide receiver rooms. The top receiver in the transfer portal, and a former five-star recruit, Coleman joins Texas as the clear wide receiver one for next season. His elite skill level rivals that of any of the nation's best receivers and will be an elite weapon in quarterback Arch Manning's arsenal.

In addition to Coleman, Texas retained the talents of Emmett Mosley V, Ryan Wingo and Kaliq Lockett. Mosley, who battled through injury to start the season, did not play until Texas opened SEC play against Florida. Despite the delayed start, he played well but has yet to reach his full potential. Wingo, similarly, hasn't reached his ceiling either after a few struggles in 2025.

Despite dealing with drops at various points this season, Wingo will have more opportunities with Coleman as a Longhorn. He will also have a chance to break out and once again showcase his incredible speed next season. Another piece of this receiving core is the team's former five-star recruit in Lockett, who didn't play much in 2025 but received an extended look in the Citrus Bowl.

Against Michigan, Lockett caught the ball twice for 35 yards and a touchdown. Expected to take on a bigger role next season, the Longhorn passing threat only grows with Lockett's presence.

Texas Restores Running Back Room After Major Losses

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Texas started the offseason with a depleted running back room, losing both Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter to the transfer portal. In the team's search for replacements, they added Smothers, who was the No. 2-ranked running back transfer in the portal after leaving NC State, according to 247Sports.

In addition to Smothers, the Longhorns also signed Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown, the No. 5-ranked running back in the portal. With these two making up the backfield for Texas next season, the Longhorns quickly restore their talent at the position.

The Longhorns struggled throughout the past season to establish a strong run game, but Smothers and Brown may be the one-two punch the team needs to reestablish Texas' run dominance.

Texas Will be Led by Arch Manning

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Arch Manning struggled to start the 2025 season, but in the final two months of the year, he established why he was considered an elite recruit. The greatest example of this improvement was the Longhorns' latest victory in the Citrus Bowl over Michigan, where Manning threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

As he enters possibly his final season in college football, Manning will now have the talents of Coleman and Smothers to support his success. If he can continue to perform at a high level, the Longhorns may find more than just another appearance in the College Football Playoff, but a deep run as well.