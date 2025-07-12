Texas Longhorns Miss Out on Five-Star Tight End
To the Texas Longhorns’ dismay, five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Prothro hails from Bowdon, Georgia, which is located less than three hours west of Bulldog territory in Athens.
Despite the Longhorns’ and the Florida Gators’ best efforts as finalists, they couldn’t overcome Georgia’s home state advantage.
Prothro's recruiting profile
247Sports ranks him as the No. 2 tight end in the country and the No. 6 overall prospect in Georgia. At 6-6, 210 pounds, Prothro has been described by 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish as a “redzone cheat code.”
He has primarily played wide receiver for the past three seasons and recorded head turning statistics. He accumulated 56 receptions for 1,203 yards (21.5 yards per catch) and 22 touchdowns during his junior year at Bowdon High School, along with 25 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
The multi-sport athlete also impresses on the basketball court and the baseball diamond. MaxPreps states that he averaged 20.7 points and 16.5 rebounds per game during his junior basketball season, and as far as baseball goes, he was named as an All-Region outfielder and MVP of the 2025 West Georgia All-Star Game.
Needless to say, the Longhorns missed out on a well-rounded athlete in Prothro.
What this means for each recruiting class at large
His commitment could help Georgia’s No. 2 ranked recruiting class surge ahead of USC for the top spot. Texas’ class currently sits at No. 11 on ESPN’s rankings and No. 14 on the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.
The Bulldogs currently have 28 committed recruits to the Longhorns’ 18, further solidifying their strength throughout this recruiting cycle.
Georgia and Texas are both projected to be SEC powerhouses this upcoming season, and recruiting battles aren’t the only time they will go head to head in 2025. The teams will face off against each other on Nov. 15 in Athens.
After the Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns last season during conference play and again in the SEC Championship, the Longhorns will approach their upcoming matchup against the Bulldogs with something to prove.
In the meantime, Texas will work to reel in the prospects still in the decision-making process. Losing Prothro certainly leaves a mark, especially considering the other losses they have recently taken, but they will continue vying for other tight ends.
California transfer Jack Endries will likely be their primary tight end this year since Gunnar Helm has departed, but adding another tight end to their roster could prove instrumental for the Longhorns down the road.