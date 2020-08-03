LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Miss Out on All-American Running Back Transfer

Tomer Barazani

Towson Tigers graduate running back Shane Simpson recently announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday after the Colonial Athletic Association (the governing body) announced the cancellation of football for the fall.

The decision came down between the Texas Longhorns and the University of Virginia.

The NFL hopeful was undecided on Sunday night 10 minutes prior to his announcement. To resolve his decision, he resorted to a unique method:

“I put my hand in the hat. Literally all three times it was UVA, not once was it Texas.. so that was my sign.”

Simpson shared the amount of love he received from both universities when entering the portal:

“Once I entered [the transfer portal], UVa came with so much love… I literally got followed by all the coaches, saying how much they wanted me and needed me, and it felt like it was real genuine and that was the same way with Texas.”

In his last full season (2018), the All-American recorded over 2,000 all-purpose yards and scored 12 total touchdowns.

The sixth-year senior running back made a statement on what he will bring to Charlottesville:

“You’re getting a leader, two-time captain at the Division I level, and I bring versatility from the running back position. Not only can I catch it out of the backfield, you can motion me out of the slot, and I can also play kick return and punt return. I’m just here to win and win a championship with UVA and keep going from there.”

Although Texas missed out on this unique talent, the running back position is currently in great shape heading into the season.

Former Longhorns Go Head-to-Head in the Bubble

The NBA officially returned on Thursday night after 141 days of uncertainty. Former Texas Longhorns Jarrett Allen and D.J. Augustin took the stage Friday afternoon in a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic which ended 128-118 in Orlando’s favor.

Tomer Barazani

Sam Ehlinger Selected to Manning Award Watch List

Senior QB Sam Ehlinger added to his list of preseason honors with recognition from the Manning Award.

Chris Dukes

Seven Longhorns on NBA 2020 Restart Rosters

Play resumes Thursday night in Orlando.

Longhorn Country Staff

Recent Greg Brown III Highlights Should Have Texas Longhorns Fans Pumped

More highlights of the electrifying five-star recruit surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Chris Dukes

Get a First Look at Five Star DL in Texas Longhorns Uniform

Texas Longhorns freshman Alfred Collins shows off his new Burnt Orange jersey in photo on social media

Chris Dukes

There are Silver Linings to Texas Potentially Capping Fan Attendance at 25%

Texas is exploring the option of capping attendance at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium at 25% for the upcoming fall

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Now Looking at 25% Capacity for Home Games

University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell recently sent out a letter suggesting the school was looking into reducing its current plan of 50% capacity for home games.

Chris Dukes

No. 1 in-state Defensive End Includes Texas Longhorns in Top 3

Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the last three schools standing in the race for SI All American candidate Marcus Burris

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Virtual Media Day to Air Live on ESPN Plus

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, August 3. Live coverage is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT.

Longhorn Country Staff

Who is Responsible for UT and A&M Not Playing?

Both sides recently claimed on that the other had no interest in renewing the rivalry.

Chris Dukes