Texas Longhorns Miss Out on All-American Running Back Transfer

Towson Tigers graduate running back Shane Simpson recently announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday after the Colonial Athletic Association (the governing body) announced the cancellation of football for the fall.

The decision came down between the Texas Longhorns and the University of Virginia.

The NFL hopeful was undecided on Sunday night 10 minutes prior to his announcement. To resolve his decision, he resorted to a unique method:

“I put my hand in the hat. Literally all three times it was UVA, not once was it Texas.. so that was my sign.”

Simpson shared the amount of love he received from both universities when entering the portal:

“Once I entered [the transfer portal], UVa came with so much love… I literally got followed by all the coaches, saying how much they wanted me and needed me, and it felt like it was real genuine and that was the same way with Texas.”

In his last full season (2018), the All-American recorded over 2,000 all-purpose yards and scored 12 total touchdowns.

The sixth-year senior running back made a statement on what he will bring to Charlottesville:

“You’re getting a leader, two-time captain at the Division I level, and I bring versatility from the running back position. Not only can I catch it out of the backfield, you can motion me out of the slot, and I can also play kick return and punt return. I’m just here to win and win a championship with UVA and keep going from there.”

Although Texas missed out on this unique talent, the running back position is currently in great shape heading into the season.