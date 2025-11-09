Texas Longhorns Move Up 3 Spots in Latest AP Poll
AUSTIN -- Even after their second bye week of the season, the Texas Longhorns find themselves back in the Top 10 of the AP Poll.
Texas moved up three spots to No. 10 in the latest edition of the poll Sunday after being at No. 13 following the win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 1.
The Longhorns also rose seven spots from No. 20 after the overtime victory against Mississippi State.
Texas Continues to Rise Back Up The Rankings
After being unranked prior to the win over the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas has risen up to No. 21, down to No. 22, up to No. 20, up to No. 13 and now to No. 10 during the four-game winning streak. Sure, the College Football Playoff rankings now take priority at this point in the year over the AP, but it's still an interesting measure of where teams stand headed into the final part of the season.
It hasn't been the smoothest of seasons for the Longhorns, but they still have all of their goals in front of them after starting the season off as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll.
Here is the Top 10:
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 7 - Oregon Ducks
No. 8 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 10 - Texas Longhorns
Texas now heads into its pivotal matchup against Georgia on Saturday in Athens. The Longhorns have a chance to make a major CFP statement on the road, as a win would go a long in helping Texas make its way into the 12-team bracket.
"I will say this about Georgia, I've got a chance to watch a few of their games," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I got a chance to watch them against Alabama this year. I got a chance to watch some of their Ole Miss game, and then obviously got a chance to watch the second half this past weekend against Florida. And Kirby (Smart) said it after the game. They're hard to kill. You know they're going to play. And it feels that way even more so at home."
Texas and Georgia will kick off from Sanford Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.