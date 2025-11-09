Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Move Up 3 Spots in Latest AP Poll

The Texas Longhorns are focused on their College Football Playoff rankings, but the AP Poll is still interesting to look at.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to pass on the first play of the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to pass on the first play of the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Even after their second bye week of the season, the Texas Longhorns find themselves back in the Top 10 of the AP Poll.

Texas moved up three spots to No. 10 in the latest edition of the poll Sunday after being at No. 13 following the win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 1.

The Longhorns also rose seven spots from No. 20 after the overtime victory against Mississippi State.

Texas Continues to Rise Back Up The Rankings

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons
Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being unranked prior to the win over the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas has risen up to No. 21, down to No. 22, up to No. 20, up to No. 13 and now to No. 10 during the four-game winning streak. Sure, the College Football Playoff rankings now take priority at this point in the year over the AP, but it's still an interesting measure of where teams stand headed into the final part of the season.

It hasn't been the smoothest of seasons for the Longhorns, but they still have all of their goals in front of them after starting the season off as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll.

Here is the Top 10:

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 7 - Oregon Ducks

No. 8 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 10 - Texas Longhorns

Texas now heads into its pivotal matchup against Georgia on Saturday in Athens. The Longhorns have a chance to make a major CFP statement on the road, as a win would go a long in helping Texas make its way into the 12-team bracket.

"I will say this about Georgia, I've got a chance to watch a few of their games," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I got a chance to watch them against Alabama this year. I got a chance to watch some of their Ole Miss game, and then obviously got a chance to watch the second half this past weekend against Florida. And Kirby (Smart) said it after the game. They're hard to kill. You know they're going to play. And it feels that way even more so at home."

Texas and Georgia will kick off from Sanford Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Zach Dimmitt
