Coveted Transfer Portal DB To Visit Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are looking to add a body to their secondary, and one of the best available has an interest.

Matt Galatzan

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have one of the best rosters in the country heading into the 2024 season.

At nearly every level of the roster, the Horns are stacked with elite talent. Even an area that was a question mark coming out of the spring game - defensive tackle - was addressed with additional talented with a commitment from Arizona's Bill Norton via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

However, there was also one area of the roster that took a bit of a hit following the conclusion of spring, with cornerbacks Terrance Brooks and Austin Jordan both hitting the portal and leaving a question mark at the field corner spot.

Of course, the Longhorns do have Gavin Holmes available to slide into that starting spot, as well as some incumbent, albeit unproven talent in Santana Wilson, Wardell Mack, Warren Roberson and Kobe Black. That said, they are still looking to add some talent to that spot.

And now, they may have a candidate.

According to reports from 247Sports, San Jose State standout cornerback transfer Jay'Vion Cole has set a visit to the 40 Acres in the coming weeks.

Per the report, he is also planning visits to Michigan State and Auburn, and has additional offers from Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio), South Florida and Jacksonville State

Cole, who began his career at Cal Poly, At Cal Poly was an impact player as a true freshman, finishing the season with 15 tackles, four passes defended and four interceptions.

He then transferred from Cal Poly to San Jose State last offseason, where he ended the year with 28 tackles, 100 passes defended, three picks, and a sack, being named honorable mention All-Mountain West for his efforts.

Matt Galatzan

