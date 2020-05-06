Texas AD on Scheduling: 'My Goal is to Play Anyone Who has Won a National Championship in the Modern Era'

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte was recently asked about renewing the Longhorns rivalry with Texas A & M and had some interesting comments concerning the Longhorns scheduling philosophy.

In an livestream interview with 247Sports Del Conte said he was in contact with Texas A & M about potentially meeting in 2022-23, but the Aggies weren't able to make those dates work. Shortly after Texas began aggressively filling its non-conference slate with a series of marquee games.

“I looked at where we were, and promptly looked at why we have to create great games at home and add an incredible value to our season ticket package,” Del Conte said. “We promptly went out and scheduled Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan, and we have one more that we will be announcing shortly on the back end of this contract.

“My goal is to play anyone that’s won a national championship in the modern era as part of our non-conference schedule. We have LSU that won a national championship in the modern era. You go down the list — Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State — at the University of Texas, these are the brands that we should be playing home and away, and we’re going to do that. That was my scheduling philosophy.”

The comments were meant to highlight Texas' strong non-conference scheduling philosophy, but it could also be construed as a slight dig at the Longhorns' in-state rivals as the Aggies haven't one a national title since 1939.

Given there are no sports going on right now and many people are stuck at home, the seemingly innocuous comment been enough to create another social media battle between the two fanbases as Aggies and Longhorns trade pot shots on Twitter.

Would college football be better if these two teams played on the field? That's an easy yes.

Is it going to happen anytime soon? The answer seems to be a hard no.

Until it does, expect the Twitter war between the two proud bases to continue on indefinitely.

