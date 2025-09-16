Texas Longhorns Now Have Two Most-Accurate Kickers in NFL History
Whenever a college football team sends several quality players at one position to the NFL, many will often refer to that team as "[Position] U." For example, many refer to LSU as "Wide Receiver U" due to the fact that the two best receivers in the game today - Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings - both went there (and at the same time, too).
On that note, Texas might just have a case for being "Kicker U." Admittedly, the Longhorns haven't sent a ton of kickers to the NFL recently, but the ones they have have become some of the best in the league.
In fact, one former Longhorn just unseat another for a remarkable NFL record.
Cameron Dicker Surpasses Justin Tucker as Most-Accurate NFL Kicker Ever
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker, who previously played for the Longhorns from 2018-21, booted a 38-yard field goal through the uprights just over a minute into the game to put his team up 3-0. That was his 94th made field goal on 100 career attempts, which now makes him the most-accurate kicker in NFL history (among those with 100+ field goal attempts).
Dicker then went on to make a 20-yard chip shot later in the game, bringing his career field-goal percentage to a remarkable 94.1 percent.
It's cool. In the moment, it's a cool thing and it's going to be a huge honor for me," Dicker said before Week 1, per the Chargers' website. "But at the same time, I'm hoping this is the first of many kicks.
"We got a lot more coming hopefully down the line, so continuing to build on previous seasons and try to continue success."
In setting the record, Dicker took the title of most-accurate kicker away from another former Longhorn in Justin Tucker. Tucker made 89.1 percent of his field goals over his 13 years with the Baltimore Ravens, and his 66-yard field goal in 2021 still stands as the longest in NFL history. However, the Ravens released him earlier this offseason after a wave of sexual misconduct allegations, for which he received a 10-week suspension from the NFL.
Both kickers improved substantially from their time in Austin. Dicker made just 75.9 percent of his field goals in his four seasons with the Longhorns, while Tucker was slightly better as he made 83.3 percent of his kicks. However, Tucker only handled field-goal duties in his final two seasons with the Longhorns.
Both entered the league as undrafted free agents, with Dicker actually beginning his career with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Chargers during his rookie season.