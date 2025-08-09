Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Struggles vs. Defense in Scrimmage
Texas Longhorns football continues its summer training as the team prepares for Ohio State to open the 2025 season.
The Arch Manning era is beginning, meaning there is a ton of excitement surrounding the offense.
However, according to a report of Saturday's practice, the Longhorns' revamped offense struggled to move the ball against a dominant Texas defense.
Texas' Revamped Offensive Line vs. Defense
According to OrangeBloods' Alex Dunlap, the only highlight on the offensive side of the ball for Texas earlier today was a "monster touchdown" catch by Ryan Wingo, thrown by Arch Manning.
It seemed that some of these problems stemmed from the Longhorns' offensive line, which struggled to challenge Texas's defensive line throughout the practice.
Texas is seeing a revamped offensive line, returning only one of last year's five starters to the roster. The only return starter lineman is right guard DJ Campbell. The rest of last year's starting offensive linemen, Kelvin Banks Jr., Jake Majors, Cameron Williams and Hayden Connor, are now playing in the NFL.
Replacing Banks at left tackle will be Trevor Goosby, who enters his third season with Texas. Goosby saw some playing time last season when Banks suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Texas A&M game. Goosby played the rest of the game against the Aggies and started the following week against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.
Taking over for Majors at center is Cole Hutson, who enters his senior year with Texas. Hutson started 13 games as a freshman, but sat behind majors in 2023 and 2024. He is now expected to reassume his role as the starter, this time with Arch Manning at quarterback.
Neto Umeozulu is the projected left guard for the Longhorns as he enters his junior season. He has played in 10 games for the Longhorns throughout three seasons, but will look to replace Hayden Connor in 2025.
There is a battle at right tackle, with Brandon Baker and Andre Cojoe fighting to see who will take over for Williams, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.
The 2026 season begins in 21 days, and the Longhorns have perhaps its biggest test to start the year in facing the Buckeyes. The Longhorns will be traveling to Columbus for the matchup, where college football fans will see the debut of Arch Manning and an almost brand-new Texas offensive line.