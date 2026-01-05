Texas Longhorns Offensive Lineman Connor Stroh Finds New Home in the Big 12

The 2025 season for many programs outside of the remaining four that are left alive in the College Football Playoff, the main focus has been directed at roster building for the 2026 season, with the transfer portal having been officially open for the last few days.

And the Texas Longhorns have already found a few additions for an important 2026 season, with one big addition to the defensive line in Arkansas Razorback transfer defensive tackle Ian Geffrard and a trio of specialists to reshape the Longhorns special teams.

However, the Longhorns have lost several pieces from their 2025 squad to the transfer portal, and one of those players who excited the program has recently found a new home in a brand new conference.

Connor Stroh Commits to Kansas

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Beau Atkinson (14) runs past Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Stroh (79). | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on X that Texas transfer redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Connor Stroh has committed to the Kansas Jayhawks. Stroh has spent the last three seasons with the Longhorns.

During the 2025 season, Stroh played in 10 games and started in five of those appearances at left guard for the Longhorns. The offensive lineman even received the starting nod for Texas in the season opener on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The six-foot-seven, 341-pound offensive lineman was rated as a three-star prospect in the transfer portal by 247Sports and was a coveted player at his position, ranked as the No. 12 interior offensive lineman available in the transfer portal.

This season was the first time Stroh saw the field for the Longhorns, taking his freshman season in 2023 to redshirt while not seeing any game time, and it was much of the same in 2024 with the offensive lineman not seeing the field for Texas.

Stroh was a member of the Longhorns' star-studded 2023 recruiting class, where the offensive lineman was also rated as a three-star prospect per 247Sports, and while listed as an offensive tackle, was ranked as the No. 61 player at the position in the entire cycle. Coming out of Frisco Wakeland High School in Frisco, TX, Stroh ranked as the No. 131 player in the Lone Star State.

The third-year player decided to enter the transfer portal in early December, making the announcement via his agency on Instagram on December 9th. In the post, Stroh took the time to thank coaches, teammates, and the program as a whole.

"To coach Sark and coach Flood for being among the first to believe in my ability; and to the University of Texas for an outstanding education," Stroh wrote. "I also want to thank all of my teammates for making my time here unforgettable. I wasn't raised a Longhorn, but I will be one for life. Hook 'Em!"

And now the former Longhorn heads to the Big 12, moving up north a few states to Lawrence, Kansas, to join the Jayhawks after a 5-7 season in 2025.