Texas Longhorns Offer Georgia Bulldogs Commit Treyaun Webb

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 athlete Treyaun Webb .

Webb is a 2023 athlete out of Trinity Christian Academy in Florida. The 6-foot, 183-pound prospect has potential on both sides of the ball.

Webb is already committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, but also holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Savannah State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Valdosta State.

Watching his film: Players don't get this many offers before their sophomore year of high school unless they are a big-time talent and Webb certainly has the skills to warrant the attention. A prospect at both running back and defensive back, Webb could play a multitude of different positions at the next level. Judging by the fact Texas has assigned cornerbacks coach Jay Valai to him one could assume Texas wants Webb in its defensive backfield in the future, but he could still develop on either side of the ball over his next three years of high school.

Where Texas stands: Obviously Webb is already committed to another school - and a heavy hitter at that in Georgia. Still, three months is a long time in the world of college recruiting much less three years. A lot can obviously change between now and December 2022 and this is the kind of special talent you have to make an effort to get as a blue blood program.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI