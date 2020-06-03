LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Offer Georgia Bulldogs Commit Treyaun Webb

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 athlete Treyaun Webb .

Webb is a 2023 athlete out of Trinity Christian Academy in Florida. The 6-foot, 183-pound prospect has potential on both sides of the ball. 

Webb is already committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, but also holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Savannah State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Valdosta State. 

Watching his film: Players don't get this many offers before their sophomore year of high school unless they are a big-time talent and Webb certainly has the skills to warrant the attention. A prospect at both running back and defensive back, Webb could play a multitude of different positions at the next level. Judging by the fact Texas has assigned cornerbacks coach Jay Valai to him one could assume Texas wants Webb in its defensive backfield in the future, but he could still develop on either side of the ball over his next three years of high school. 

Where Texas stands: Obviously Webb is already committed to another school - and a heavy hitter at that in Georgia. Still, three months is a long time in the world of college recruiting much less three years. A lot can obviously change between now and December 2022 and this is the kind of special talent you have to make an effort to get as a blue blood program. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Major Outlet Predicts Alamo Bowl Return for University of Texas

Another trip to San Antonio would have to be considered a disappointment for Texas Longhorns fans

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Among Favorites in Race for Four-Star Receiver

The Texas Longhorns made the top seven for four-star 2021 pass catcher Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Safety Target Sets June 15 Commitment Date

Kennedale's JD Coffey has set a commitment date for June 15.

Chris Dukes

Texas Cornerback Recruiting Target to Commit in Less than Two Weeks

The Longhorns are awaiting news from high-priority talent Ishmael Ibraheem.

Chris Dukes

Who Will Lead the Texas Longhorns in Rushing in 2020?

While the returning Keaontay Ingram is the frontrunner, there are plenty of contenders to lead the way in a deep and talented running back room.

Chris Dukes

Burt, Gibson earn Big 12 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships

Recipients must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

Longhorn Country Staff

Herman Calls Sam Ehlinger ‘The Best I’ve Been Around’

The versatility of Ehlinger in Texas’s offense has attracted high expectations from national media.

Tomer Barazani

Former Texas Longhorn Shane Buechele Earns High Honor

The former Texas quarterback was featured on the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, one of the state's most iconic football publications.

Chris Dukes

How Long Will it Take the Texas Longhorns to Catch Up on Conditioning After Extended Absence?

Tom Herman understands his program will have a steep conditioning curve to navigate once players return to campus.

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman: 'I don’t have your back, I have your front'

The Longhorns fourth-year head coach joined Colin Cowherd on FS1’s ‘The Herd’ to give his thoughts on the recent protests.

Tomer Barazani