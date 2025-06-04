Texas Longhorns Offer 'Freak of Nature' Prospect in 2028 Recruiting Class
Every year, another "freak of nature" appears on the recruiting trail, and the 2028 class is no different.
The Texas Longhorns found theirs for the 2028 class. They offered a scholarship to offensive tackle Jai'Storm Knight, a sophomore from Judson High School outside the San Antonio area who is 6-8 and weighs 340 pounds.
The Longhorns are the 16th team to offer the sophomore, and the 12th Power-Four conference team. They must compete with other in-state schools such as Texas Tech, TCU, and SMU, who all offered Knight before the Longhorns.
Knight received his offer from Steve Sarkisian after attending the Texas Longhorns camp on June 1. He was one of a few 2028 recruits to receive an offer at the camp and one of just 22 scholarships offered in total from the event.
Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods said Knight has been to the Forty Acres three times in the last calendar year, and when he asked Knight about his thoughts on the Longhorns, the 2028 recruit said:
"Texas is the one I want."
Knight also talked with Suchomel about his love for Kyle Flood and the program. Longhorns fans know Flood's love for large-framed offensive linemen. In 2023, Flood got a commitment from Connor Stroh, a 6-7, 345-pound offensive lineman from Frisco, Texas. For comparison's sake, Kelvin Banks Jr. was 6-5, 300 pounds from high school.
Knight, who is still growing into his body, will still have plenty of time to develop, but has acknowledged he will have to learn to be quicker off the ball with his frame. While coaches will have to keep their eye on him to be sure he doesn't grow too big, he will become a liability for losing speed and explosiveness, hurting his success on the offensive line.
Knight is one of 16 offers extended by the Longhorns in the 2028 class now, and is the second offensive tackle offer, joining Jamarios Canton from IMG Academy.