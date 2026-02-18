Texas Longhorns Set Official Visit with Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

The Texas Longhorns continue to build on a loaded group of official visitors in June, and another elite in-state recruit is locked in to be on campus.

Trenton Yancey, a four-star wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas, will be taking a visit to Texas from June 12-14.

Yancey, who's dominated at Duncanville High School, is currently listed as the No. 217 prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. He's also listed a top-50 wide receiver by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN. While playing for the Panthers, Yancey totaled 1,168 yards from scrimmage with 780 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 54 catches.

One thing that stands out about Yancey is his development in the last year. In the 2024 high school football season, the wide receiver totaled just 446 yards and seven touchdowns on 29 catches. His growth has caught the attention of elite football programs all over the country.

Competition Is Rising for the Duncanville Standout

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning meet at midfield following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Texas isn't the only premier program in college football that's looking to add the elite wide receiver to its 2027 recruiting class. While the Longhorns certainly have an advantage in Yancey's recruitment with him being an in-state recruit, actually landing the four-star will be a tough task.

Along with Texas, Yancey is also being recruited by Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Oregon. He's also drawn interest from Baylor and TCU as well. Even with the competition for the wide receiver being fierce, the Longhorns have the benefit of Yancey already visiting Austin for Texas' junior day.

“A highlight was being in the room with the other receivers and learning their playbook a bit,” Yancey told Rivals. “Something that is exciting is that their vision for me playing the slot in their pro-style offense — that’s big to me because I want to be a recruit that plays early wherever I end up choosing.”

As his recruitment continue to develop, Texas will look to build on that foundation during his visit in June. The Longhorns have made it clear that they see the four-star wide receiver as a natural fit in their system. At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, the Duncanville native provides the Longhorns with a true speed-threat in the receiving game. That kind of speed could earn him a role in Texas' offense in the future.

Yancey's upcoming trip to Austin gives head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns an opportunity to strengthen their relationship. With several formidable programs involved, the race for Yancey is far from settled, but Texas has positioned itself as a frontrunner for the four-star wide receiver.

Recommended Articles