Texas Making Serious Impression on Elite OL Recruit

Class of 2027 recruiting is beginning to take shape for the Texas Longhorns.

While head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff currently hold the No. 9 class in the 247Sports team rankings, there is still plenty of work to be done. But fortunately for Texas, attracting top prospects to the Forty Acres is rarely a difficult task.

That’s good news considering a recent development involving one of the most intriguing long-term offensive line prospects in the cycle.

Four-star OT Jimmy Kalis Includes Texas in Top Six

Four-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis has narrowed his recruitment to six programs, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Thursday.

The 6-foot-8, 280-pound prospect from Pittsburgh is ranked as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. The towering lineman continues to draw national attention as programs look to secure cornerstone tackles early in the 2027 class.

Kalis has received 44 total offers and is now down to Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Clemson, LSU and Miami, a list loaded with perennial College Football Playoff contenders.

Texas faces some stiff competition for the four-star. Ohio State and Georgia have consistently been national powers in offensive line recruiting.

But Texas remains one of the premier destinations for offensive linemen, producing several NFL products in recent years. The Longhorns continue to prioritize building depth in the trenches, and Kalis has taken notice.

“Texas has been very high on my list because of the way they have made me feel like a priority,” Kalis told Rivals. “They have a great O-line staff and they have everything you need to grow — the resources, competition and a great plan to develop me into a next-level player.”

Texas officially offered Kalis in the spring, and offensive line coach Kyle Flood visited Kalis and his family in recent weeks.

Kalis plans to visit LSU April 17-19, Georgia May 15-17, and then Texas June 5-7. But as of right now, the Central Catholic Standout said two programs are beginning to separate themselves.

“As of now, Ohio State and Texas are setting the pace,” said Kalis. “They have been very consistent since day 1 and I have great relationships with the offensive line coaches.”

As his recruitment enters a more focused phase, official visits and continued relationship-building could play a pivotal role in determining where one of the nation’s top offensive tackles ultimately lands.