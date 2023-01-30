Skip to main content

Texas 'Must Beat' Oklahoma in 2023

The Longhorns are listed amongst teams that 'must beat' their arch rivals in 2023

The Texas Longhorns are primed for a big 2023 season.

But there is apparently one game that could more critical than the rest - even than the matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

No, according to 247Sports, the Longhorns matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners will be arguably their biggest game of the season. 

Said 247:

After humiliating Oklahoma last season, Texas will look to do the same in 2023. The next meeting between the two is especially important because regardless of what naysayers may think, the Longhorns have plenty of momentum as a program and dominating your rival only raises the ceiling. Texas has seen immense recruiting success and consistently found talent through the portal. If 2023 is the year that it takes the next step, it'll likely require a victory over Oklahoma. As the two prepare to depart for the SEC, Texas has an opportunity to capture a firm grasp on the rivalry. Oklahoma will be looking for payback when the two square off, but Texas should be the better team.

The Longhorns have shown their ability to deal with the Sooners under Sarkisian, dispatching with their rival 49-0 in October of this season.

If they can replicate that success again in 2023, they could be set up for even more long term success against Oklahoma going forward. 

