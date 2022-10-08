Skip to main content

Longhorns vs. Oklahoma: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners both enter the rivalry matchup unranked for the first time since 1998.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners clash for their 118th all-time meeting on Saturday in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl.

Texas leads the all-time series 62-50-5, but has dropped the past four meetings. This included a 39-27 win for OU over the Horns in the 2018 Big 12 Championship, though it was Texas who won the Red River Shootout earlier that season 48-45 on a game-winning field goal by kicker Cameron Dicker. 

Saturday's matchup marks the first time since 1998 that both teams enter the game unranked. Texas won that game 34-3.

The epic rivalry is always filled with emotion regardless of ranking, but Texas coach Steve Sarkisian wants his team to avoid getting to in over its head.

"We want to play with emotion," he said. "Football is a game of emotion, teams need to play with emotion. We just don't want to play emotional. That's a fine line. Cause when you play emotional, that's when you start doing things out of character." 

The Longhorns will also welcome back quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will make his first start since suffering a clavicle injury in the 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10.

Live in-game updates will appear at kickoff. 

***

