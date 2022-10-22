Skip to main content

Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys clash for their 37th all-time meeting.

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns and No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys meet for the 37th all-time meeting, as the Big 12 rivals clash in Stillwater on Saturday with major conference championship implications on the line. Texas leads the all-time series 26-10, but dropped last year's meeting 32-24 in Austin.

Saturday marks the first time since 2009 that both teams will face each other ranked in the top 20. The third-ranked Longhorns beat the 13th-ranked Cowboys 41-14 in Stillwater. This was the final victory of a 12-game winning streak that Texas had over Oklahoma State dating back to 1997. The streak was broken the following year with the departure of legendary Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy.

McCoy was the undoubted leader for that Texas team. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian seems to expect the same from quarterback Quinn Ewers headed in Stillwater on Saturday.

"It's natural that most quarterbacks are the ones that are the head of the snake," Sarkisian said of Ewers. "I think that that bodes well for our team ... He's got that about him."

Saturday will mark the first true road game Ewers has played this season. He missed the loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock on Sept. 24 and got a slight feel for an opposing crowd in the Red River Showdown on Oct. 8.

Sarkisian doesn't seem to be worried about how he'll handle his first road test.

"Obviously Quinn's got a great deal of composure. He's got poise, I never feel like the moment's too big for him. If it is, he doesn't show it ... He's got a great poker face. If he is a little anxious or is feeling a little uncertain, he always seems to kinda give that confident feeling."

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

