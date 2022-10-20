Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson: Path to Big 12 Title Starts vs. Oklahoma State

Arguably the toughest stretch of the season for the No. 20 Texas Longhorns begins Saturday in Stillwater against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas will then hit the road to take on the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats before coming back home to host the undefeated No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs.

Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson is taking things one day at a time, but isn't blind to the fact that Texas' path to the Big 12 title game in Arlington begins with a strong end to October and a fiery run through November.

"I'm very excited just to showcase who we are as a team and just showcase that we're more than capable of being in Cowboys (AT&T) Stadium on Dec. 3," Johnson said during a recent interview with SiriusXM. "It starts with our game against Oklahoma State up in Stillwater."

The Longhorns finished with an abysmal 5-7 record last season. After a crushing 55-48 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, it was Texas' 32-24 loss to the Cowboys at home the following week -- which saw the Horns blow a 17-3 lead and give up 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter -- that really started to derail the season.

Texas had the eventual conference runner-ups on the ropes and let things slip away. Johnson had just three touches for 11 yards in an offensive performance that left more to be desired.

But as Texas now faces an Oklahoma State defense that is allowing 136.3 rushing yards per game and is hardly the conference-best unit it was a year ago, Johnson and star running back Bijan Robinson could look to take advantage.

And as an undoubted leader of the team, Johnson is making sure the Horns take it one step at a time.

"We just got to take it day by day and take advantage of each and every single day that we get and ultimately I think we'll be in good hands," he said.

Texas and Oklahoma State kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.

