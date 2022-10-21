Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers: 'Head of the Snake' vs. Oklahoma State, Says Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has continuously been praised by coach Steve Sarkisian this season for possessing incredible poise and comfort even when faced with adversity.

Ewers has remained a soft-spoken "cool customer," as Sarkisian likes to say. And on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, the Horns will need him to be all that and then some, though winning on the road certainly requires one to unlock their fiery side.

Maybe calling Ewers the team's "head of the snake" will be enough to get him going.

"It's natural that most quarterbacks are the ones that are the head of the snake," Sarkisian said. "I think that that bodes well for our team ... He's got that about him."

Saturday will mark the first true road game Ewers has played this season. He missed the loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock on Sept. 24 and got a slight feel for an opposing crowd in the Red River Showdown on Oct. 8.

Sarkisian doesn't seem to be worried about how he'll handle his first road test.

"Obviously Quinn's got a great deal of composure. He's got poise, I never feel like the moment's too big for him. If it is, he doesn't show it ... He's got a great poker face. If he is a little anxious or is feeling a little uncertain, he always seems to kinda give that confident feeling."

Despite missing three full games, Ewers has gone 63 of 93 passing for 820 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

The Longhorns and Cowboys kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.