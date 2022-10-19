QB Spencer Sanders OUT vs. Longhorns? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Gives Vague Answer

Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy isn't keen on revealing the status of starting quarterback Spencer Sanders ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Texas Longhorns in Stillwater.

"Let's do ourselves a favor. Y'all don't ask me about injuries and we won't have any problems," Gundy said Monday. "Cause I'm not gonna tell you about injuries, I'm not gonna tell you who practices and who doesn't."

Sanders reportedly played through a lingering shoulder injury during the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. If there wasn't an injury concern, Gundy likely wouldn't have danced around the question.

Instead, he doesn't want the Longhorns' defense to know who'll they be facing in the pocket on Saturday.

"You wouldn't reveal your hand either," Gundy said. " It's not smart on my part ... It's not smart to show our hand."

Should Sanders play, he'll be added to the long list of dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks the Longhorns have faced this season. Along with being second in the Big 12 in passing yards (1,639) and passing touchdowns (13), Sanders is third in the conference in rushing touchdowns (eight) and is third among quarterbacks in rushing yards (309).

But should Sanders sit, Gundy's son, Gunnar, is listed as the backup.

No. 20 Texas and No. 11 Oklahoma State will kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT.

