The Texas Longhorns have been the headliners of the transfer portal in the past couple of days, as the Longhorns have gained commitments from some of the top available players in the transfer portal in recent days.

The biggest being landing former Auburn star wide receiver Cam Coleman on Sunday, followed by flipping the commitment of former NC State running back Hollywood Smoothers from Alabama to Texas, and on Saturday, the Longhorns struck the commitment from one of the top linebackers available in Rasheem

Biles.

While the Longhorns have been making big splashes in the transfer portal and continue to find ways to address any remaining needs; some players from the 2025 roster who entered the transfer portal are beginning to make commitments elsewhere.

Daniel Cruz Commits to NC State

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Daniel Cruz (51) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on X, Texas transfer offensive lineman Daniel Cruz has committed to the NC State Wolfpack for the 2026 season. Cruz spent the last two seasons in Austin, and the redshirt-freshman will have three seasons of college eligibility remaining.

The former Longhorn ranked as a three-star transfer portal prospect and as the No. 29 interior offensive lineman available in the portal, according to the On3 transfer rankings. And was the 329th-ranked overall player available in the transfer portal.

In his two seasons with the Longhorns, Cruz made appearances in just two games in a burnt orange uniform, with the offensive lineman making both of his appearances in the 2025 season as he saw the field in the Longhorns victories over the Sam Houston State Bearkats and Arkansas Razorbacks.

The North Richland Hills, TX product was rated as a four-star prospect by On3 coming out of Richland High School in the 2024 recruiting class. Cruz was ranked as the No. 22 player at his position and the No. 49 player from the Lone Star State when he signed with the Longhorns.

Now Cruz joins an NC State squad that ended the 2025 season with an 8-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in conference play. And a season that ended on a positive note with a dominant bowl game victory over the Memphis Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl.

For the Longhorns, Cruz was a part of a mass exodus for the Texas offensive line room, which saw the Longhorns lose four offensive linemen, with Nate Kibble, Connor Stroh, and Neto Umeozulu all entering the transfer portal.

And with the additional losses of both DJ Campbell and Cole Hutson, both of whom have exhausted their eligibility, the Longhorns have brought in Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski to begin rebuilding the interior of the offensive line and regained a big piece with Connor Robertson announcing his return to the Forty Acres on Sunday.