Texas Longhorns Optimistic About Transition From Bert Auburn to Mason Shipley
For three years, the Texas Longhorns had a kicker they could usually depend on in Bert Auburn, until they couldn't anymore.
A Flower Mound native and the all-time program leader in field goals made (66), Auburn made just 16 of 25 (64 percent) of his field goal attempts last season, but his missed kicks was far more damaging. He went 4-for-6 in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, a game the Longhorns lost 22-19 in overtime, and then went 1-for3 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Arizona State, a game they won 39-31 in double overtime after surviving a late comeback push.
The Longhorns then benched Auburn for the CFP semifinal against Ohio State, and he transferred to Miami this offseason, unfortunately ending his productive Texas tenure on a sour note. The good news is, they have a new kicker they can feel confident in.
Jeff Banks Has High Hopes for Texas Longhorns' Mason Shipley
When speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Longhorns special teams coordinator Jeff Banks heaped praise on new kicker Mason Shipley, who transferred from Texas State this offseason.
"We look at a guy who's got a proven track record regardless of what school he's at and what environment he's kicking in, meaning he's made and has a high percentage of made kicks in college football regardless of the conference," Banks said.
A Liberty Hill, TX native, Shipley made 31 of his 35 field goals at Texas State, including a 60-yarder last year. Obviously, there will be more pressure on him in the SEC compared to the Sun Belt, but Banks and the Longhorns believe he's the man for the job.
"Being a high-level kicker not only at [Texas], but in high level college football and then in the NFL, you have to make pressure kicks," Banks said. "Unfortunately, where Bert struggled the most was making those kicks. We've acquired talent at both of those positions, and we hope that will help improve both those areas."
That said, Shipley isn't going to just waltz in and become the new starter without a competition. He's competing with Will Stone, who replaced Auburn for the aforementioned game against Ohio State, with both of them pushing each other to be better each day.
"Now, with [Shipley] and Will Stone competing and Will is better than he was a year ago, we feel great because we have two guys that have the leg talent and can put us in a better position than we were in last year."