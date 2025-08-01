Trevor Goosby Embracing New Texas Longhorns Leadership Role
Texas football has a new look to its offense this season, having lost numerous key players to the NFL.
The offensive line fell victim in particular after the Longhorns lost four of last year's five starters. Now, new players will step into starting positions and leadership roles, one of which is left tackle Trevor Goosby.
How Goosby Has Approached Becoming A Starter and Leader for Texas
Goosby has one of the hardest jobs for Texas this season as he attempts to fill the shoes of former left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks finished the 2024 season as one of the nation's top linemen and went on to become the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Now, Goosby will take on more than just a starting role, but also a leadership role.
"I'm gonna handle it really well," Banks said during a media availability. "I was prepared last year, [and] that preparation really carried over into this year and I can credit coach [Kyle] Flood and Kelvin Banks and all the guys that have graduated...they all helped me with my leadership."
Goosby is entering his third season as a Longhorn, but is classified as a sophomore after redshirting in 2024. Last season, Goosby took on primarily a special teams role to start the season, but stepped into the left tackle position when Banks got injured during Texas's win over Texas A&M. Banks suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of the game, and Goosby filled in for the rest of the contest.
A week later, Goosby took his first start of the season in the SEC championship game against Georgia with Banks still dealing with an injury. He would also start in the college football playoffs at right tackle against Arizona State after Cameron Williams was out with an injury. Now it's Goosby's turn to step into the role of starter full-time.
"I don't have Kelvin to look to anymore, you know I got young guys looking at me, so I got to make sure I mind my p's and q's," Banks said. "I think I've taken a lot more pride in definitely being a starter. I watched guys like Jake [Majors]...he was the prime example of taking pride in what he did."
Majors joined Banks as one of the offensive line departures from this past season. The only starting returner on the offensive line is right guard DJ Campbell. Goosby will begin the year with a fellow new full-time starter behind him when Arch Manning makes his debut at quarterback. With national championship expectations and a new look to the roster, the Longhorns will once again look to put college football fans and opponents on notice.