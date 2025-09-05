Texas Longhorns WR Parker Livingstone Considered Two Other SEC Teams
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns' offense left tons of meat on the bone in the season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, but thanks to wide receiver Parker Livingstone, Texas avoided a shutout in the 14-7 loss.
With a 32-yard touchdown grab at the 3:28 mark of the fourth quarterback, Livingstone gave the Longhorns their first points of the day. This gave Texas a chance, but the offense stalled on fourth down during the potential game-tying drive a few minutes later. Livingstone finished the game with two catches for 47 yards and the score.
Livingstone's first-career touchdown came on a massive stage, but it's possible his future could have been elsewhere in the SEC. While meeting with the local media on Monday, Livingstone revealed that he also considered South Carolina and Arkansas during his recruiting process before choosing Texas.
Parker Livingstone Reflects on Recruitment
A product of Lovejoy High School in Lucas (DFW), TX, Livingstone was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. Along with South Carolina and Arkansas, he had some big-time offers from programs like Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Texas A&M and more, but admitted that he had always been a Longhorn.
"Coming out of high school, I wasn't the highest-rated recruit," Livingstone said. "A lot of people doubting me. That's kind of my saying, 'doubt me now.' ... I grew up Longhorn, this great state, greatest university in the world. So I just want to bring national championship back to the great state and university."
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday when speaking to the media on Zoom that Livingstone has embodied what it means to forget about where you were ranked and put in the work once with the program.
"We tell all the players all the time, leave your stars at home," Sarkisian said. "Leave it on the mantle at your house, put them up on the wall. I don't care when you come here, everybody's got a clean slate, and you're going to earn what you get. And so Parker has done that for us, and has earned everything that he's gotten, and he's got a really significant role on our team."
Parker Livingstone Talks First-Career Touchdown
"I knew they were in man-to-man right off the rip and Coach Sark got a good play call in, and Arch threw a great ball," Livingstone said. "The pocket was amazing from the line. (CJ Baxter) picked up a good block on that one. So it was great."
Livingstone admitted it was a cool moment to have his first collegiate touchdown come in Columbus, though he quickly shifted his focus toward the remainder of the game.
"A lot of emotions going through my head," he said. "First touchdown is kind of surreal, especially in 'The Shoe' but there was still a lot of game left and we were losing, so I just wanted the defense to get stopped and get back on the field."
Livingstone will look to build off this performance in Saturday's home opener against San Jose State at 11 a.m. CT.