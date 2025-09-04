3 Texas Longhorns That Could Stand Out vs. San Jose State
The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't get their season off to the start they were hoping for, falling victim to the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second time in an eight-month span in a defense-heavy 14-7 affair.
The Ohio State defense shut out the Longhorns for most of the game, until Arch Manning finally connected with receiver Parker Livingstone on a magnificent 32-yard score with 3:28 remaining in the game, keeping the Longhorns alive.
However, nothing else came from the Burnt Orange's offense, as a turnover on downs on their final drive of the game secured the defeat, Texas' first season opener loss since the 2018 season.
Three Potential Standouts
As the Longhorns dropped from atop the AP Top 25 ranks to No. 7, they will get a much less stressful contest as the San Jose State Spartans visit the Texas state capital, and is almost certain to see a showing out by one of these three players.
Arch Manning
The offseason hype surrounding the new Longhorns starter couldn't even be measured, as the next chapter of the legendary football family began his chapter in Columbus last Saturday.
Only problem was it wasn't exactly the chapter that the young star was hoping for.
Manning struggled in the first half of the contest, the rowdy Ohio Stadium crowd and the rough Buckeye defense giving the nephew of Peyton and Eli all they could to knock his focus loose, as he completed just over half his attempted passes for 170 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, while also running 10 times for 38 yards on the ground.
With the season's toughest challenge now behind them, Manning can now focus on getting the Longhorns back on top of the AP ranks and continue to trend the Longhorns toward the College Football Playoff in his first full season as a starter. Look for a return to form for Manning against a lesser intense Spartans defense Saturday.
Ryan Wingo
In the lackluster offensive performance, Wingo reeled in two catches for 35 yards, but a critical drop on a third down play late in the game by Wingo led to the fourth down that eventually led to a turnover on downs that sealed Texas' fate in Ohio.
A laxer defense should see Manning look Wingo's way more often and should result in more successful connections, and allow Wingo to make up for his error Saturday.
Colin Simmons
The sophomore linebacker only notched two total tackles against the Buckeyes, a drop off from his production in the College Football Playoff matchup between the two teams earlier in the year.
Now that the game day cobwebs are shaken off, Simmons should be back to his solid self and continue his intense style of play this Saturday against the Spartans.
The Longhorns and Spartans kick off from DKR in Austin at 11:00 A.M. Saturday.