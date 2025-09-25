Texas Longhorns Player Spotlight: Gadget Weapon Ryan Niblett
Four games into the 2025 season, redshirt sophomore Ryan Niblett has undeniably been an X-factor for the Texas Longhorns.
Despite earning time on both sides of the ball for the Longhorns in the past, his primary impact this season has come as a special teams returner.
Getting off to a good start and showing himself as a reliable contributor in that spot, Niblett can be expected to maintain importance throughout Southeastern Conference play.
Niblett as a returner
This summer, special teams coordinator Jeff Banks put three guys up for contention at returner: running back Quintrevion Wisner, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., and Niblett.
“Three veteran guys that we trust, and that’s the big word. Trust," Banks said on July 29, per Inside Texas.
In Week 1 against Ohio State, it was Wisner who recorded Texas's sole kick return and Niblett who recorded its sole punt return. But with Wisner out against San José State the following week, Niblett handled both punts and kicks.
Then, the games against UTEP and Sam Houston saw Niblett flourish as a returner. In Week 3, Niblett returned two kicks for 43 yards and, more impressively, totaled 72 yards across three punt returns. Against the Bearkats, he once again excelled on punts, accumulating 56 return yards, also adding a 22-yard kickoff return.
Factoring in his 39-yard reception and 6-yard run, Niblett had 123 all-purpose yards in Week 4.
In his bye week press conference on Monday, head coach Steve Sarkisian lauded Niblett as being an "explosive player" on punt returns two weeks in a row.
Niblett has proven, beyond his athleticism, why Banks considered him a trustworthy option ahead of the season.
Niblett's versatility
A four-star in the 2023 class out of Aldine Eisenhower High School in Houston, Niblett was categorized as a wide receiver on 247Sports, but his ability to play both sides of the ball was relevant in his recruitment.
In March 2022, 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote that Niblett "owns the build of a slot receiver or cornerback" and evaluated him as someone who "projects as a high-major impact player with long-term NFL Draft potential."
Now in his third year at Texas, Niblett has played three different positions while on the Forty Acres -- four if you now want to consider him a return specialist.
During his redshirt freshman season in 2024, Niblett recorded three tackles as a defensive back and both carries and receptions offensively. One of his eight carries as a running back last season was a one-yard touchdown run against the UL Monroe Warhawks. Niblett moved to the backfield due to Texas' injuries at the position.
“He just did it without any questions and then just to see him go score after all this work he’s put in to learn the position in such a short amount of time, like, that’s the stuff we celebrate, because that’s someone who’s bought into the culture, someone who’s bought in and wants to be a part of this team,” now-Texas alum Jake Majors said about Niblett last fall, via a July 30 Burnt Orange Nation article.
In 2025 spring practices, Niblett focused back on defensive back, but again transitioned to the offensive side of the ball this fall to concentrate on wide receiver. Now his speed is being employed on special teams as well.
Through four games, Niblett's versatile usage has been on display.
With his coaches and teammates' confidence behind him, Niblett's production should continue to be vital to Texas as it motors through its SEC schedule.