Two Texas Longhorns Projected As Top-12 Picks in Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft
It has barely been a week since the NFL Draft closed. But there is no offseason, outside of three days when the current draft is going on, before the mock draft cycle begins again.
And with the 2025 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the draft analysts are already giving us a way-too-early look at what the 2026 draft class could look like. The Athletic's Dane Brugler recently published his first mock draft for 2026, and to no surprise, has a Texas Longhorn becoming the very first pick off the board.
Pick No. 1: New Orleans Saints Select Arch Manning
The Saints haven’t drafted a quarterback in the first round since Archie Manning in 1971, so it would certainly be poetic if his grandson breaks that streak," Brugler writes. "At this point, scouts believe there is a good chance Manning returns to school for his fourth year in 2026."
As Brugler notes, before Manning even thinks about whether or not he'll come out for the NFL Draft next year, he needs to back up the hype on the field. However, while Brugler notes that scouts don't see Manning playing more than a season as the Texas starting quarterback, that is not what ESPN's Matt Miller said recently.
Miller, like others, thinks Manning will be more like his uncles, Eli and Peyton, who used all four years of their eligibility in college. That isn't to say Manning will exhaust all of his eligibility, but rather, he may be more inclined to get two full seasons as Texas's starter.
Pick No. 12: Seattle Seahawks Select Anthony Hill Jr.
"The Mike linebacker in Austin, Hill has a well-rounded skill set to make an impact as a blitzer, run stopper and cover man," Brugler writes. "The Longhorns had five defensive players drafted in the 2025 class, but their defense will be in good shape with Hill, true sophomore Colin Simmons and others."
It is yet to be seen whether or not Manning will be in the 2026 draft class. It seems fairly certain that the former five-star linebacker prospect will be. Hill has put together two productive seasons as a starting inside linebacker for the Longhorns and looks set to have a third and final season.
He racked up an SEC-best 17 tackles for a loss, 113 total tackles, eight sacks, one interception, one pass defended, and four forced fumbles.