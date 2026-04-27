Texas Longhorns Prospects Who Will Be Future 1st Round Picks in the NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns have had six players drafted in the first round since head coach Steve Sarkisian took the job in 2021.

That being said, no Longhorns were taken in this year's first round. While some Aggies and Sooners fans have delighted in this fact, the truth of the matter is that Texas' best draft-eligible players returned to Austin to contend for a national title in 2026.

That means that Texas is gearing up for a monster class in 2026, with multiple players slated for first-round selections and some even gunning for the top spot. Here are those players ranked based on where they would be picked if the draft happened tomorrow.

No. 1 - Arch Manning - Quarterback

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

No surprise here, Texas' golden boy will be in the conversation for the top pick in next year's draft and, quite frankly, would have been a top-two pick in this year's. Arch Manning battled through a discouraging start to his and Texas' season to lead them to a Citrus Bowl victory, looking the part of his top-shelf billing for the last six weeks of the season.

Manning's growth was particularly evident in his command of the game at the line of scrimmage and his ability to throw receivers open. Pairing those skills with his athleticism and arm-talent has NFL teams salivating about what he could be at the next level.

While Manning has room to grow with his footwork, ability to read the defense and tendency to hold the ball too long, those issues got better as last year went on and may be solved by the start of the 2026 season.

Manning is the top player on next year's consensus big board and will likely remain there throughout the season.

No. 2 - Colin Simmons - Edge Rusher

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after making a tackle during the first half against the San Jose Spartans | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As good as Manning is, Colin Simmons could very well jump him in next year's draft.

Simmons has everything a team could want in a pass-rusher: an elite first-step, impossible bend, scary speed and power above his weight-class. He pairs that with a great ability to read the game and well thought-out rush-plans.

While he struggles somewhat against the run and does not have an A-plus frame, his strengths more than account for his weaknesses.

Simmons sits at five on the current consensus big board, however his projection as a fifteen-plus sacks-a-year guy could make a team take him first overall. If not, it would certainly be difficult to imagine him falling past five.

No. 3 - Trevor Goosby - Offensive Tackle

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A bit of an unsung hero, Trevor Goosby was quietly the reason Manning was able to stabilize after his early season woes. He allowed just one sack over the final eight weeks of the season while posting an 80.1 pass-blocking grade.

Goosby is a simply beautiful pass-protector, whose flexibility and bend combine with natural grip strength to make blocking the best edge rushers in the SEC look easy.

Goosby lacks true road-grading power and could stand to shore up his mental focus, however both of those issues can be ironed out over the final year of his career.

The consensus board has Goosby at No. 9, and that is likely where he will go, following in the footsteps of last year's ninth-overall selection, Kelvin Banks.

No. 4 - Cam Coleman - Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his touchdown as the Auburn Tigers take on the South Alabama Jaguars | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman joined the Longhorns as one of the most sought after players in this year's portal class. He put up nearly 1,300 yards across his two years at Auburn, but his numbers could take another step forward in Sarkisian's offense this year.

Coleman is a physical phenom, measuring in at 6'3 while clocking in around 4.4 40-yard dash speed. On top of those natural advantages, Coleman runs a developed route tree and makes truly absurd catches.

While there are lapses in his concentration and he could stand to become a more consistent blocker, there are no questions about Coleman's upside.

Coleman sits just behind Goosby at 10 on the consensus board. It is difficult to predict exactly where he will land, given how much of a wild card he can be, but the chance for him to go in the top ten picks is very real.

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