Texas Might Be First To Achieve This NFL Draft Feat Since Turn Of The Century

It's no secret that the Texas Longhorns have one of the most loaded rosters in college football heading into the 2026 season, especially after reloading through the transfer portal to bring in elite talent.

After a lackluster year in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Longhorns seem primed to potentially dominate the first round of next year's draft, but the top picks could be homegrown talent in quarterback Arch Manning and Colin Simmons.

If the duo is taken No. 1 and No. 2, that would mark the first time in NFL Draft history that the top-two picks came from the same school, and it could also pave the way for other record marks to be shattered in what could be a historic draft for the Longhorns.

How Manning and Simmons Could Help the Longhorns Set NFL Draft Records

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no surprise that Manning and Simmons are already two of the highest discussed prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft; both are absolute game-changers, and Manning has the pedigree from his last name to be one of the most hyped picks in recent memory. Simmons will be draft eligible for the first time, and teams could be clamoring over the edge defender, who has been every bit of productive over his two seasons in Austin.

Simmons was a Second-Team All-American for Sporting News last season, and was also named to the coaches' First-Team All-SEC after finishing the season with 12 sacks, 15.5 tackles-for-loss, and three forced fumbles. That was good enough for first in the SEC as a true sophomore, making him a highly anticipated prospect next year.

Manning, who was the focus of plenty of preseason hype last year, was unfairly categorized as a "bust" and would finish the season 27th in passing yards and tied for 17th for passing touchdowns. While also showing the versatility of a quarterback with his running game, he was viewed as a potential No. 1 pick in this year's draft, but opted to return to the Longhorns.

Now the duo will both be available in the draft, and could be the selected No. 1 and No. 2, marking the first time a school has achieved that since did Penn State did it in 2000 with Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington.

The potential draft history doesn't stop there, either, though, because if another teammate joins them in the top five, it would mark the first time a school has achieved that since 2010, when Oklahoma did so. With a plethora of talent to pick from, especially Cam Coleman and Trevor Goosby, the Longhorns could be looking at a historic class next season.

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