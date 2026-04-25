The Next Texas Linebacker Who Could Follow Trey Moore to the NFL

With Trey Moore's selection, the Texas Longhorns have officially had five linebackers drafted since head coach Steve Sarkisian took over in 2021. He was taken in the fourth round at the No. 130 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins.

Moore joined Anthony Hill Jr. as the second Longhorn linebacker to be drafted this year. Combine those losses with Liona Lefau's departure to Colorado in this year's transfer portal, and Texas took a hit that can sink a team's second-level.

Fortunately, it does not appear that will be happening. In fact, Texas has someone who may become one of their highest-drafted linebacker not just under Sarkisian, but ever.

Colin Simmons is Set to Join the List of Texas Defenders Drafted Under Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Colin Simmons is a prodigious pass-rushing on-ball linebacker, who is about as productive as someone in that role can be.

Simmons arrived in Austin as the No. 2 edge rusher in the country with a 98.36 Rivals Industry Rating. His freshman season was legendary, as he notched nine sacks and fourteen tackles-for-loss while becoming the first Longhorn to win the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award.

He followed up that campaign with a 12-sack sophomore season, a feat made all the more impressive by the fact that he had just one-and-a-half sacks through the first five games. His 21 career sacks give him a shot at Will Anderson Jr.'s Southeastern Conference record of 34.5, especially with new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp scheming up pressures for him.

Simmons has recorded PFF pass-rushing grades of 90 and 91.7 in his first two years, which were good for ninth and 10th amongst FBS players who took at least 240 pass-rushing snaps. He also forced three fumbles in each season and even managed an interception in the playoffs against Clemson.

As good as his production is, his tape might be better.

Going to be a good battle for the top edge in the 2027 NFL Draft with two athletic chaos creators in Dylan Stewart and Colin Simmons. I give the edge (no pun intended) to Simmons as of now. He has been a little more consistent/productive and has been a better run defender. pic.twitter.com/W9yWKLvEKd — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) April 5, 2026

Simmons shows freaky speed for a 240 lb rusher that he can either use to simply win around the outside shoulder or convert to power to go through his blocker's chest. Just combining that ability with his impeccable first-step and ability to bend around the edge would be enough to get Simmons into first-round conversations, however he has plenty more to offer.

He is incredibly violent with his hands and plans his rushes well, making it difficult for even the strongest of protectors to latch on to him. He keeps his foot on the gas at all times, displaying frightening closing-burst and a motor that just will not quit.

He is also one of the most intelligent and instinctive rushers in college football, with teams paying dearly for leaving him unblocked.

The first play below is a perfect example of Simmons' skills. Vanderbilt is going to motion wide receiver Richie Hoskins across the formation and pull tight end Cole Spence while left tackle Isaia Glass down blocks away from Simmons, signaling to any edge-player that counter is coming and they are about to be hit by one of the pulling players.

However, Vanderbilt is actually not blocking Simmons at all, they just want to slow him down so that they can use him as the read-man for an option-handoff with the quarterback, Diego Pavia, either giving the ball to the running back or keeping it for himself depending on which way Simmons does not go.

Simmons sees through all of it, gets to Pavia before he can blink and steals his lunch money, punching the ball out and recovering it in quick succession.

So while Texas has had some great linebackers since Sarkisian took over, Simmons may just be the greatest of them all. He currently sits at seven on the consensus big board, however he has a serious chance to be the very first pick in next year's draft.

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