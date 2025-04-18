Texas Longhorns Sign TE Jack Endries After Transfer Portal Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are staying hot in the transfer portal following the opening of the spring window.
Per multiple reports Friday, Texas has landed a commitment and ensuing signature from Cal transfer tight end Jack Endries during his visit to Austin. The news of his commitment comes shortly after the Longhorns signed Maryland defensive line transfer Lavon Johnson, who backed off a commitment with North Carolina to join Texas instead.
Endries and Johnson now join a Texas transfer class that features linebacker Brad Spence (Arkansas), wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (Stanford) defensive linemen Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Hero Kanu (Ohio State) and punter Jack Bouwmeester (Utah).
A Danville, Calif. native that stands at 6-4, 240 pounds, Endries is a former walk-on that still has two years of eligibility remaining. Over the past two years, he's posted 91 catches for 1,031 yards and four touchdowns, which included the third-most receiving yards among ACC tight ends last season (623).
Headed into the offseason, the expectation was that the Longhorns needed to go out and get a tight end from the transfer portal following the departure of Gunnar Helm to the 2025 NFL Draft. Texas already has talent at the position with Jordan Washington, Shannon Spencer, Emaree Winston and Will Randle but the group lacks key experience.
Endries will now step in as the expected starting tight end and will be an important target for Arch Manning next season. At Cal, he had two career 100-yard games, both of which came in back-to-back contests against Pitt and N.C. State this past season.
It wouldn't be a surprise if the Longhorns have more transfer commitments on the horizon with the spring portal window now in full swing.
Endries will make his Texas debut on Aug. 30 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.