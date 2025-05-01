Texas Longhorns Punter Visiting Former Big 12 Rival
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have seen the transfer portal departure of three punters this offseason, and one could be close to finding his next team.
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, former Texas punter Michael Kern visited the Oklahoma State Cowboys after entering the portal on April 24. Texas punters Ian Ratliff and Charlie Feris also entered the portal, with Ratliff recently announcing that he has committed to Appalachian State.
Kern was Texas' starting punter as a freshman this past season. However, both he and Utah transfer punter Jack Bouwmeester entered the spring looking to win the starting job, and Kern's departure indicated that the coaching staff came to a decision.
Kern finished the 2024 season with 41 punts for 1,706 yards. He had a long of 57 yards with three touchbacks and 10 punts inside the 20-yard line. He missed two games due to injury, which allowed Ratliff to step into action against Oklahoma and Georgia.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this offseason that he felt good about both Kern and Bouwmeester, but obviously only one could win out.
"Talented room of specialists for sure," Sarkisian said. "Michael Kern, have seen a definite big uptick in him. He's healthy to go along with Jack, and both those guys can bomb the ball. And when you punt the ball and it's a weapon for you, we felt that a couple different years with (Ryan) Sanborn and (Cameron) Dicker when they were at a high level, and flipping the field and things of that nature. So feel good there."
As Kern looks for his new home, the Longhorns are welcoming in some fresh new faces following the spring portal window. Texas officially announced Thursday the signings of Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, Syracuse defensive lineman Maraad Watson, Texas State kicker Mason Shipley, Maryland defensive lineman Lavon Johnson and Cal tight end Jack Endries.
The Longhorns will be hoping that Bouwmeester doesn't have to touch the field when Texas opens up the 2025 regular season on the road in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.