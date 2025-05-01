Texas Football Announces Five Transfer Portal Signings
AUSTIN -- As the Texas Longhorns wrap up spring practice, they're officially announcing their transfer signing class from the latest portal window.
Texas football announced Thursday the signings of Texas State kicker Mason Shipley, Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, Syracuse defensive lineman Maraad Watson, Cal tight end Jack Endries and Maryland defensive lineman Lavon Johnson.
The Longhorns also signed five players during the winter window, as the incoming portal class will feature 10 new faces. Texas signed three defensive linemen in North Carolina's Travis Shaw, Purdue's Cole Brevard and Ohio State's Hero Kanu along with Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester and Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke publicly for the first time about the commitment of Mosley V when meeting with the media on April 22. He could potentially step in and compete for targets with Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr. followed by freshmen Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench.
Sarkisian admitted that the coaching staff backed off of recruiting Mosley V after he suffered an injury during his senior year in high school but added that he brings underrated experience to the position and culture to the locker room.
"Emmett Mosley is a guy that we were recruiting hard going into his senior season," Sarkisian said of Mosley V. "He was high on our board. We had high hopes for him, we had a great relationship with he and his family. He ended up injuring his knee before his senior season, and we kind of backed off of it. To his credit, man, he worked his tail off, got himself healthy and had a really, really solid freshman year there at Stanford."
"And so when they made the coaching change and he decided to go on the portal, we just felt like he was a really natural fit. He's got experience as a younger player to fill the void in that room. He's got a really good head on his shoulders, great character, great work ethic. So we're excited about him."
The new-look Longhorns will make their 2025 debut on Aug. 30 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.