Texas Longhorns QB Commit Dia Bell Announces Devastating Injury News
AUSTIN -- Despite the recent struggles from Arch Manning, the future of the Texas Longhorns' quarterback room remains bright with 2026 five-star commit Dia Bell set to make his way to Austin next season.
However, his senior season at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL. is being cut short.
Bell announced on Instagram that he will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an "unexpected, minor procedure."
Dia Bell Sends Message to Longhorn Nation
Bell, who won MVP at Elite 11 this past summer, admitted he's "heartbroken" but is looking forward to beginning his next chapter with the Longhorns.
"As many of you already know, I will not be playing for the rest of the 2025 season due to an unexpected, minor procedure that needs to be addressed," Bell wrote on Instagram. "I am heartbroken and disappointed that I won’t be able to win another state championship with you all. I know that you guys will take care of business."
"As disappointing as the ending of this chapter is for me, I am even more excited about being 100% healthy and starting the next chapter in Austin! To my new family, my Longhorn family … see you all in January!" Bell continued.
Bell will arrive to Austin next season alongside other five-star commits like linebacker Tyler Atkinson, athlete Jermaine Bishop and more.
Dia Bell Injury History
This news hits hard for a player as talented as Bell, who also suffered a devastating leg injury in the Florida 4A state playoffs last November.
He had to be carted off and underwent surgery before returning for the 2025 season at American Heritage.
It's unclear if the latest procedure is to address lingering issues with the leg injury.
Dia Bell "No Problem" Sitting Behind Arch Manning
If Manning decides to return for another year in 2026, Bell made it clear that he's willing to sit back and learn as a freshman.
During an interview with the Cover 3 podcast this offseason, Bell said he has "no problem" with Manning potentially staying for another season.
“If he does decide to stay the second year, I will have no problem learning,” Bell said. “That just gives me more time to learn everything and make sure that when it becomes my time, I’m as prepared as possible. I have no problem sitting behind him at all because that means there’s another person I can pick their brain and learn how they go about learning the offense or studying for the next week.”