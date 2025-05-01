Texas Longhorns QB Commit Lands Another Major NIL Deal
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns 2026 four-star quarterback commit Dia Bell continues to make big strides in the NIL sphere ahead of his final season in high school.
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Bell has signed an NIL deal with Gatorade, marking his second partnership after inking a contract with Leaf Trading Cards in Aug. 2024. Bell is the son of former All-NBA defender Raja Bell, who played 12 seasons in the league.
Bell, a product of American Heritage High School (Fort Lauderdale), committed to Texas on June 17, 2024. He won the 2024 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year, a feather in the cap for the historic sports drink company following this latest NIL deal.
Prior to his commitment to Texas. Bell received offers from Oregon, Alabama, Penn State, Miami, Ohio State and many more. More recently, he was offered Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in January.
Bell suffered a significant leg injury in the Florida high school state playoffs this past November, an injury that forced him to be carted off. He suffered the injury in the third quarter while his team was down 14-0, but American Heritage was able to rally and score 24 unanswered for the 24-14 win. He finished the 2024 season 161 of 228 passing for 2,597 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions along with 67 carries for 561 yards and five more scores.
Fortunately, Bell has made an impressive recovery, recently sharing videos of himself on social media throwing close to game speed without sporting any noticeable brace or wrap on his injured leg.
If Arch Manning stays at Texas for 2026 instead of entering the draft, the Longhorns quarterback room could feature Manning, Trey Owens, KJ Lacey and Bell. In that scenario, it's possible that Owens could elect to hit the portal in order to get playing time elsewhere but it's anyone's guess how things will play out with the 2025 season still four months out.
Regardless, Bell's arrival to Austin will continue a recent string of high-level quarterback recruits coming to the Forty Acres to play for Steve Sarkisian and A.J. Milwee.