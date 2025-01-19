Georgia Bulldogs Offer Texas Longhorns QB Commit
AUSTIN -- The Georgia Bulldogs could be looking to secure yet another win over the Texas Longhorns, this time on the recruiting trail.
Texas four-star 2026 quarterback commit Dia Bell announced Friday on X (Twitter) that he's received an offer from Georgia. Bell has been pretty vocal about his love for Texas, but anything can happen in the world of recruiting. Smart and the Bulldogs wouldn't be offering Bell if they weren't going to at least attempt flipping him.
A product of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, FL., Bell committed to Texas on June 17 after receiving offers from Alabama, Penn State, Oregon, Miami, Ohio State and many more. Bell is the son of former All-NBA defender Raja Bell, who played 12 seasons in the league.
Bell suffered a significant leg injury in the Florida high school state playoffs in November. He had to be carted off but quickly assured Longhorn nation that he was alright.
"Thank you everyone for all the prayers! So proud of my teammates for getting the playoff W! Thankfully all X-rays were negative. I’ll be back soon! #HookEm," Bell tweeted.
Bell suffered the injury in the third quarter while his team was down 14-0, but American Heritage was able to rally and score 24 unanswered for the 24-14 win. He finished the 2024 season 161 of 228 passing for 2,597 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions along with 67 carries for 561 yards and five more scores.
Bell is currently the highlight of a Texas 2026 recruiting class that only features one other commit with three-star receiver Chris Stewart.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian
MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State