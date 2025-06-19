Texas Longhorns QB Commit Dia Bell Wins MVP at Elite 11 Finals
Texas Longhorns five-star 2026 quarterback commit Dia Bell is leaving Los Angeles with some major hardware.
Bell won MVP at the Elite 11 Finals on Thursday, beating out a field that included other talented 2026 quarterbacks like Houston commit Keisean Henderson, Texas A&M commit Helaman Casugua, four-star riser Bryson Beaver, Duke commit Terry Walker III and many more.
According to On3, Bell finished 18 of 23 passing for four touchdowns during the 7v7 portion of Day 3 on Thursday.
"I just want to be able to show why I feel like I'm the best quarterback in the country," Bell said. "I know everybody else out here feels the same (about themselves). And rankings say whatever they want. But we're out here to compete, we're out here to show why we feel like we are the best and we're out here to just have a great time and connect with each other and hopefully build lifelong connections."
A product of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL., Bell is the No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Florida, per 247Sports' rankings.
Bell, who committed to the Longhorns on June 17, 2024, has been an active recruiter for Texas despite having yet to sign his National Letter of Intent.
He's made it clear that he is locked in with Texas, and the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian now have another feather in their cap with Bell taking home MVP honors.