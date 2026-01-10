Texas Longhorns QB Impresses in Offseason Workout Video

The Texas Longhorns will once again be led by Arch Manning at quarterback next season but it remains to be seen who his backup will be.

Texas will be welcoming five-star true freshman Dia Bell to campus this spring, and he could be vying for the backup spot.

But another exciting young quarterback impressed the coaching staff during his freshman year this past season and could be in line to sit behind Manning in 2026, especially considering the way he's looked in recent workouts,

KJ Lacey Posts Offseason Workout Video

KJ Lacey throws a pass as he is pressured by a Parker defender at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas quarterback KJ Lacey recently shared a video of private workout with QB Country, a development program based in Lacey's home state of Alabama that has trained players like Drake Maye, Bo Nix and many more.

Sporting some burnt orange Texas shorts, Lacey shows off his quick release and nimble footwork while slinging the rock.

Take a look:

"He's a very talented player who's been growing and getting better, so it was fun for us to see him get more reps today," Sarkisian said of Lacey during the season. "He's continued to improve. I do think he's got good rapport, especially with those younger receivers. Those are the guys he throws to a lot, but there's great rapport that he has with those guys. And the ball moves forward when he plays, and he's a lot more vocal guy in those moments on the field than he is off the field."

Lacey appeared in just one game this season, as he saw late action in the 55-0 win over Sam Houston during non-conference play. He completed his only pass attempt for seven yards.

Texas Longhorns on SI captured video of Lacey greeting fans as he walked off the field following the game.

Texas Longhorns QB KJ Lacey greets fans after making his collegiate debut.



Completed his only pass for seven yards. pic.twitter.com/jmtGTMMNsW — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) September 21, 2025

While speaking with the media ahead of the Vanderbilt game this season, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Lacey practiced with the "2s" as Matthew Caldwell got starting reps. This was after Arch Manning recovered from a concussion.

Lacey beat out Trey Owens, who entered the portal, for the third-string spot in the quarterback room.

Lacey impressed the coaching staff upon his initial arrival to campus last spring, particularly standing out when the Longhorns scrimmaged during practice.

"Every time we've been in scrimmage settings and things of that nature ... he really performs at a high level. He's a gamer," Sarkisian said of Lacey. "I know what's in there, and so very encouraged by what he's done up until this point."

"He's got a natural feel for passing the ball," Sarkisian continued. "He's got a natural feel in the pocket and anticipating throws. He uses his legs really well. ... The more this guy grows within our system, he's going to really elevate his game as he continues to go and that's what he's done.