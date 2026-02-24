Steve Sarkisian Provides Positive Offseason Injury Update For Texas Longhorns

Football is a contact sport, meaning it's not a matter of if a player gets injured, it's a matter of when.

This is where the offseason comes in. A time not only for teams to take a step back, evaluate their programs, and also give their players time to heal whatever injuries they might have suffered during the season, whether it's something as small as a bruise or as large as a torn ACL.

Luckily for the Texas Longhorns, injuries weren't much of an issue in the 2025 season, and according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, they haven't plagued the Texas offseason much, either.

Everything "Progressing Well" According to Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

During the head coach's Monday morning press conference, he spoke on the team's overall health, saying that aside from the typical amount of offseason injuries, there was nothing crucial to report from the Texas camp.

"Naturally, we had a fair amount of offseason injuries, but I don't think any more or any less than what we've had throughout the years," the head coach said. "Everything is progressing the way we would like."

Of course, Sark was reasonable with those who were suffering from injuries, and didn't expect any miracles come spring camp.

"To think that they're all just going to be ready to go for spring ball wouldn't be fair to them," Sarkisian said. "And to think that every guy is going to be on the exact same pace as the next guy isn't going to be fair. Everybody's body is a little different, and everybody's on their own trajectory and their path to get back and ready to play."

"Some guys will be cleared for spring ball, some guys will be limited for spring ball, and some guys will only be limited to walk-throughs in spring ball, and that's okay. We're going to be okay on that front."

The Horns finished 10-3 in the 2025 season, narrowly missing out on the College Football Playoff, but still finishing the season on a high note following a 41-27 win in the Citrus Bowl over the Michigan Wolverines.

Sarkisian and the Longhorns gear up for their second full season with Arch Manning as their quarterback, who has a new weapon in his arsenal in Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, thanks to some extensive work in the transfer portal, as well as two running backs in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown from North Carolina State and Arizona State, respectively.

Texas' 2026 season starts with a hosting of the Texas State Bobcats inside DKR on September 5.