Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited To Get Going With Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins selected Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft as the 231st pick. On April 26, Ewers spoke with the Miami media for the first time, discussing everything from his draft party setup to his relationship with head coach Mike McDaniel.
The background of Ewers' draft party setup drew many questions about his hunting habits, he clarified that it was not his house, but a family friend's lake house about an hour outside of Fort Worth. He said that he is an avid hunter, but he is not up to those standards yet.
"How cool is that first off? It's an insane room," Ewers said. "That's what my house is going to look like in the future."
After addressing his draft background, the questions turned back to football, asking him about his relationship with McDaniel and his throwing style.
"It's a lot of work but I always felt that I was a natural thrower of the football, it came natural to me," Ewers said about his quick release. "It took a lot of work for sure and I give a lot of credit to my quarterback coach by the name of Jeff Christensen, because the quick release really starts from my feet, I want to get my front foot down as fast as possible to get that quick release at those critical moments."
Ewers' quick release was one thing that drew the Dolphins to draft Ewers, along with his other football skills. He added that he has studied Dan Marino's film, who was one of the first true quick-release quarterbacks in professional football.
He added that his dad always told him that he had to have a quick release like Dan Marino growing up, and that helped him form his football career. Not only did Marino have an influence on Ewers' football career growing up, but playing baseball did as well, allowing Ewers to practice the sidearm throwing motion, which he gained from playing shortstop.
At the Texas Pro Day before the 2024 NFL Draft, Ewers was seen talking to McDaniel, and he shared some insights into his relationship with the Dolphin's head coach.
"I met him (in 2024), and I'm super glad I was able to do that because I was able to meet Mike and talk to him about (his offense)," Ewers said. "I really enjoyed talking to him after that, he's a really high-energy guy, he's always bouncing around and it's awesome to be around people like that because you end up acting the same way and always having energy. We brought in a lot of stuff that Miami does, we get stuff from what Miami does and install it at Texas. I'm excited to go into this franchise and learn and see how they do it, because we see it on film, but I want to see to the furthest extent how they teach that stuff."
Ewers also shared how he'll learn from current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, sharing that they both have a relationship with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, as Sarkisian was Tagovailoa's offensive coordinator at Alabama.
He spoke to the adversity he faced at Ohio State and Texas, most recently being the starting quarterback with Arch Manning waiting to take his place, but the adversity is something he says he enjoys.
"Everything that's happened to me in the past year of my college football career is only going to help me in the long run," Ewers said. "I'm just happy I went through it all."