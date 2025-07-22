Former Texas Longhorns DB Fully Cleared Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
Many NFL franchises kick-start their next step of preparation for the upcoming 2025 NFL season with the majority of the league reporting to training camp on Tuesday. And with the NFL's first preseason game just weeks away from kickoff, one former Texas Longhorns standout has received positive news ahead of the regular season.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran safety Quandre Diggs is now fully healthy and cleared to play football in 2025. The former Longhorn suffered a Lisfranc injury with the Tennessee Titans last season, missing the back half of the year.
In the eight games Diggs started for the Titans before his injury, he recorded 42 tackles (35 solo) and was the starting safety in all eight games he played with Tennessee. Heading into the 2025 NFL season, Diggs is currently a free agent, and with the positive news surrounding his injury, teams could be more comfortable signing the 10-year NFL veteran.
Quandre Diggs Could Still Be Contributor for NFL Franchise
Diggs, a former sixth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft, developed into a three-time Pro Bowler in his time in the NFL. Having to battle for his starting role on the Lions, Diggs won the job after three seasons with Detroit in 2017 and, after that season, was rewarded with a four-year contract extension with the Lions.
However, after the 2018 season, Diggs' tenure with the Lions was over as he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. It would be in Seattle where Diggs would see the best seasons of his career, becoming one of the top safeties in the NFL before being named to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2020-23. In his five seasons with the Seahawks, Diggs totaled 345 total tackles, 18 interceptions, and 32 pass deflections.
The former Longhorn has been extremely productive and reliable in his decade of experience in the NFL before the injury he suffered last season. Diggs has played in at least 16 games from 2020-23, and for his career, has 120 starts under his belt.
As a free agent heading into the 2025 season, Diggs could still provide valuable production at just 32 years old and with 10 seasons of NFL experience, the safety could be a big service of leadership and mentorship to any NFL defense that is in need of an experienced player in the secondary.