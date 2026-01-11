What Texas Longhorns WR Depth Chart Looks Like With Cam Coleman

The Texas Longhorns clearly showed that they are "all in" for the 2025 season by landing a commitment from Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman on Sunday after a competitive recruitment.

The top wide receiver in the portal, Coleman now gives Texas quarterback Arch Manning a new No. 1 target in the passing game next season

Here's what the Texas wide receiver depth chart now looks like with Coleman's arrival to Austin:

Texas WR Depth Chart With Cam Coleman's Addition

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns have already retained Emmett Mosley V while Ryan Wingo is also expected to return for his junior year.

These three will command most of the targets from Manning next season in what projects to be a high-powered passing offense.

It's worth noting that the Longhorns could still end up losing a few depth pieces to the portal, as Coleman's addition now changes things. But for now, here is what the pecking order looks like at wide receiver:

Note: The Longhorns could potentially move Michael Terry III back to wide receiver after trying him out at running back this past season. For now, we'll list him as a receiver.

Name Eligibility Left 2025 Stats Cam Coleman 2 56 rec, 708 yds, 5 TDs Emmett Mosley V 2 28 rec, 408 yds, 3 TDs Ryan Wingo 2 54 rec, 834 yds, 7 TDs Daylan McCutcheon 3 7 rec, 74 yds Ryan Niblett 2 8 rec, 60 yds, 2 PR TDs Kaliq Lockett 4 (redshirt) 5 rec, 47 yds, 1 TD Michael Terry III 4 (redshirt) 1 carry, 0 yds Jermaine Bishop 4 (true freshman) N/A Chris Stewart 4 (true freshman) N/A Kohen Brown 4 (true freshman) N/A

Wingo operated as Texas' No. 1 wide receiver for most of this season but will now have a major load taken off of his shoulders with the addition of Coleman. He delivered some explosive plays for

Mosley V ended up proving to be Texas' most sure-handed wide receiver. He missed the first four games of the season due to injury before coming up big in SEC play, highlighted by his two-touchdown performance against Mississippi State in which he caught the game-winning score in overtime.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns also have some exciting young players behind their top three receivers. McCutcheon impressed the coaching staff as a true freshman this season, making his first-career catch on the road against Ohio State. Additionally, Lockett came up big in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, catching the go-ahead 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Texas will also be welcoming incoming true freshman Jermaine Bishop, who has the ability to play on both sides of the ball at the collegiate level. Many Longhorn fans want to see him get playing time right away next season but time will tell how exactly things will shape out in that regard.

Manning now has a slew of options to choose from in the passing game next season. After getting off to a rocky start in 2025, he came alive during the second half of the year, and the Longhorns can once again direct their attention toward contending for a national championship.