Texas Longhorns QB Opens Up on Commitment Decision
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns freshman quarterback KJ Lacey is making it clear that his heart belongs on the Forty Acres.
Set to be the likely fourth-string quarterback behind Arch Manning, Matthew Caldwell and Trey Owens this upcoming season, Lacey recently wrote an impactful message on his TikTok account about why he chose the Longhorns after being a four-star recruit out of Saraland, AL.
"Texas wasn't just another school on the list," Lacey wrote on TikTok. "It was a place that believed in me before the spotlight got bright. The coaches saw more than talent they saw potential. The culture, the brotherhood, the standard... it all felt real. I wanted to be somewhere that wasn't just chasing wins, but building something. Of all the offers, Texas felt like home. Not just for football, but for my future."
Coming out of high school, Lacey had offers from programs like Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Louisville, Colorado and many more. He officially committed to Texas on June 3, 2023 before eventually winning Alabama Mr. Football during the 2024 season.
Lacey received praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian in April after impressing in live action during spring ball.
"All three of these guys this spring have played their best when we scrimmaged," Sarkisian said of the quarterbacks. "That's a really good sign for us ... KJ and Trey in particular, because I don't have as much information on them. ... All of a sudden I saw KJ Lacey's mobility and athleticism show up in Thursday night's scrimmage, and him extending plays, and him coaching guys on the situations and him being a really vocal leader."
Lacey could potentially see some late-game action during non-conference play against San Jose State, UTEP and San Jose State if the Longhorns are able to put the contest away early. But until then, he'll have to wait his turn behind the three quarterbacks in front of him with hopes of being the team's starter in future seasons once Manning heads to the NFL.
Texas will open the season on Aug. 30 in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes.